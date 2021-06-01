$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. IAMGOLD reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IAMGOLD.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $7,188,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.