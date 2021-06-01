$0.16 EPS Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $323,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,153. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 9,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,897. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

