$0.30 EPS Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.34. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HIMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HIMX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 127,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 134,527 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.