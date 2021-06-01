$0.57 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.52. EPR Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $18,402,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR traded up $5.15 on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 52,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

