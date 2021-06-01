$0.58 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRI traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $72.09. 174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,747. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

