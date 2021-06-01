$0.65 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 54,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,929. The stock has a market cap of $643.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

