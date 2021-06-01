$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,070,367 shares of company stock worth $73,336,123. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $662.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

