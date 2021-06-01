$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.71. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,541. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

