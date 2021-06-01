-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.83). Teekay Tankers posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 310,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $516.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.26.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.