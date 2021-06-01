$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. MasTec reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,839. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,195,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.24. 15,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.