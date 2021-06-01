$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $99.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

