$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

