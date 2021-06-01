$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of OLN traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.94. 1,308,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

