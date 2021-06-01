$103.40 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report sales of $103.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $104.80 million. International Money Express reported sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $417.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 30.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 44.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 256,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,890. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $590.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

