11,292 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,292 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

