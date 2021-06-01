$147.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post $147.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $157.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $137.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $615.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

