15,000 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,869 shares of company stock valued at $49,528,344. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.85. 5,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

