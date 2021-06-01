$16.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report $16.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the lowest is $15.90 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

