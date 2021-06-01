1776 Wealth LLC Buys 2,259 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,222. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

