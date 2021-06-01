1776 Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.19. 1,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.65 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

