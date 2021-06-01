1776 Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,519. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $163.14 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

