1776 Wealth LLC Takes $247,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.76. 4,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,896. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.39 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

