1,960 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.36. The company had a trading volume of 64,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,966. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

