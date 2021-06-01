1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.46

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.46 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 3792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 1st Source by 278.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

