$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 98,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.61. 1,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

