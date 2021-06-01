$217.59 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce $217.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $221.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $82.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $881.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $928.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $908.37 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 163,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,350. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.