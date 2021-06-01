21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.79% of 21Vianet Group worth $34,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of VNET stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,771. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

