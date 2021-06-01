25,806 Shares in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Shares of NYSE FCAX opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.10.
Fortress Capital Acquisition Profile
