2,647 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Celanese by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 256,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.