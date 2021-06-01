29,410 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after buying an additional 201,933 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 217.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 270,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 185,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 78,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

