$36.58 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report sales of $36.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $139.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 75,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,011. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.