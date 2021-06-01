$363.70 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post $363.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.15 million. Nutanix posted sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $32.56. 112,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $35.58.

In other news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.