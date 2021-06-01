$44.43 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce sales of $44.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.42 million. Repay reported sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $216.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $219.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.95 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

RPAY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Repay has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

