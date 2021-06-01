$45.65 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $45.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $189.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, hitting $184.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.43. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average of $181.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.60%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

