$48.73 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $48.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.84 million. Model N reported sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $189.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

