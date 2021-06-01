4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,965.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,965 ($38.74) and last traded at GBX 2,965 ($38.74), with a volume of 1566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,875 ($37.56).

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £829.79 million and a PE ratio of 368.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,478 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,490.57.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Charles John Brady purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75). Also, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.