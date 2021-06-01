4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 119.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $98,062.16 and $3,733.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.01013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.10 or 0.09862137 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

