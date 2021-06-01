597 Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 135,886 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

ONEQ stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

