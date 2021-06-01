670 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,930,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

