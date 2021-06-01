88mph (MPH) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.49 or 0.00136492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $399,631.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.43 or 0.01024367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.39 or 0.09879910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091492 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,350 coins and its circulating supply is 367,237 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

