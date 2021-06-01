A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday.

BAG stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.79 million and a P/E ratio of 30.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 508.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders acquired a total of 8,088 shares of company stock worth $4,005,170 over the last quarter.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

