Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $65,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $15,855,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 14,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 369.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

