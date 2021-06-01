Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,646,056. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

