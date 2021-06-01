Accel Wealth Management Increases Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 1,734.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

