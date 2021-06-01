Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.08. 21,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

