Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,046 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 296,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 256,998 shares during the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,228. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

