Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,046 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 296,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 256,998 shares during the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,228. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

