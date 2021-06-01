Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.17. 37,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.36 and its 200-day moving average is $264.85. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

