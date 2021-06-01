ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 25.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

