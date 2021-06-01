ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 6.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.12 and last traded at $81.12. 1,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 313,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACMR. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 0.74.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561 over the last three months. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

