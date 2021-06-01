Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Achieves $1.02 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $26,866.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,573,100 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

